It’s all go for Loch Fyne Pipe Band

There has been plenty going at Loch Fyne Pipe Band – and excitement at securing two big gigs.

There was success for the band’s Pipe Major John Hunt when he took part in the CLASP solo competition at The National Piping Centre in Glasgow.

Placing well in each of the four disciplines, some of John’s highlights were taking second in the Strathspey and Reel, then first in the full piobaireachd. There was a strong international field taking part and John was delighted to claim first place overall in grade three.

Leading drummer Brian Hastings has been busy in the last few weeks refurbishing drums and taking delivery of new snare drums. Custom bass heads, inspired by the art department pupils at Tarbert Academy, have been fitted to the bass drum and further items of uniform and equipment have also been bought.

These were partly funded by grants from A’Chruach Windfarm, Cour Windfarm, Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust and Tarbert Co-op Community Fund.

The band is delighted to have been asked to provide support to headline acts in two upcoming concerts. The first is on Saturday February 15 when Gunna Sound will perform at a ceilidh night in aid of Tarbert Music Festival. The second date is supporting international star Eddi Reader on Saturday February 29.

New members wishing to join the band or those wanting to start learning pipes or drums are encouraged to contact the band via the band’s Facebook page.