Burns hits the right note with Inveraray seniors
Members of Inveraray Senior Citizens Wednesday Club were in fine tune at their last meeting when they enjoyed a musical afternoon.
At the get-together on January 22, the group enjoyed a celebration of Bard Robert Burns, with singing and recitations from Jake MacKay and Friends.
Everyone joined in for a sing-a-long with Jane, who was handing out the song sheets, accepting no excuses.
The afternoon included a delicious afternoon tea.