Hair-raising happenings at the Co-op

Lochgilphead Co-op staff are on a fundraising mission which they hope will raise awareness and help overcome stigma around mental illness.

Trusting her hairdresser Nicky MacDougall, from Casa in Ardrishaig, Tina Holloway will have her hair shaved off to raise funds for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Explaining why she decided to take on the challenge, Tina said: ‘I didn’t really think before I opened my mouth. I was agreeing to do it before I even realised what I was saying yes to.

‘I always have crazy coloured hair and people often notice and comment on it, so I’m sure they’ll notice when I have none. Hopefully then they’ll ask why I shaved my hair and it will be a conversation starter, a way to get people talking and thinking about mental health.

‘It’s for charity and for a great cause,’ she added. ‘Mental health is close to many people’s hearts and often I don’t think people even realise it.

‘We just want to make people aware that there is always someone there to listen.’

Once Tina has said goodbye to her colourful locks, Paul Foster will step up to the mark to take over the fundraising efforts. Customers may be surprised to be served by an unusually quiet Paul, who will have special signs made up to greet and thank customers, as he takes part in a sponsored silence/no joke afternoon. The chatty checkout assistant, who normally always has a joke ready for his customers, admits it might be ‘tough’ but he is up for the challenge.

Tina will brave the shave in Lochgilphead Co-op foyer on Saturday February 8 at 1.30pm, while Paul will aim to keep his lips sealed from 2-6pm.