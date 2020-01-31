Repairs needed after Brendan strikes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Recent storms have taken their toll on the masonry preventing the region’s main trunk road from falling into the sea.

The first named Atlantic storm of 2020 struck on January 13, creating higher tides than usual and big waves on Loch Fyne’s western shore.

Storm Brendan undermined a section of sea wall at Crarae on the A83 which had been cordoned off for safety reasons in the spring and summer of 2019.

On Monday January 27 traffic lights reappeared to keep vehicles away from the newly-undermined section.

Other sea defences were damaged in Storm Brendan, including a stretch at Ardrishaig. Inveraray sea wall had already been earmarked for repair at the Newton, and this work is due to begin in February.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland, responsible for managing Argyll’s trunk roads, said: ‘Following storm Brendan, we carried out a survey of the sea walls on the A83. A number of issues have been noted including the damage at Ardrishaig and Crarae.

‘We are currently preparing schemes to repair the damage and where necessary traffic restrictions will be implemented temporarily to minimise loading of the walls.

‘A lane closure is in place at Crarae to allow restoration works to commence as quickly and as safely as possible.’