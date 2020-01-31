Ormsary crash victims named by police
Police Scotland has released the names of a man and a woman who died following a road crash on the B8024 at Ormsary, near Lochgilphead.
They have been named as 19-year-old Jasmine Herron, aged 37 and father to three young boys, Jonathan Graham.
Their car was found around 9am on Sunday, 26 January.
Sergeant Paul MacPherson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts remain with the families of both Jasmine and Jonathan at this difficult time.
‘Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision continues and we are speaking with witnesses.
‘Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1164 of January 26.’