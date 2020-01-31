No Friday A83 re-opening as military road keeps Argyll open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Work continues to clear debris and re-open the A83 between Ardgartan and the Rest and be Thankful.

The road was closed on the morning of Thursday January 30 after a landslide above the trunk road left around 1,000 tonnes of debris on the carriageway.

The adjacent Old Military Road diversion route was opened on a convoy system to keep traffic moving.

In a statement, trunk road operator BEAR Scotland said: ‘The Old Military Road local diversion route continues to operate very well at the Rest and be Thankful, helping to ensure that Argyll remains open for business.

‘While teams continue to work hard to re-open the main carriageway as quickly and safely as possible, at this stage, our estimate is that the A83 will not re-open on Friday.

‘The clear up operation involves removing over 1,000 tonnes of mud and debris as well as works to stabilise and make safe the slope above the A83.

‘The Old Military Road local diversion route will remain open overnight under a convoy system to help minimise disruption.’