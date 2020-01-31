Announcements – January 31, 2020

births

KELLY

Darren and Rebecca (née McKinlay) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful baby boy, Dudley John, on January 20, 2020. A perfect grandson for Donald and Rhona, and John and Eileen. Special thanks to midwifery teams at Royal Alexandra, Paisley and Campbeltown hospitals.

Deaths

DOUGLAS – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 24, 2020, Jamesina McDougall Muir (Ina), 31 Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Allan Douglas, much loved mother of Jean, Agnes, Matthew and the late Aileen and a loving nana and great nana.

SINCLAIR – On January 23, 2020, peacefully in Wiltshire, after a long illness borne with great courage and determination, James MacPhail Sinclair, dearly loved husband of Alda (MacFarlane), adored dad of Allan, Morven and Craig and a very special grandpa to his five granddaughters. Funeral will take place in Wiltshire. 194D Bath Road, Atworth, Wiltshire, SN12 8HF.

acknowledgements

CLARK – Tosh, Tracy, Ian and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, phone calls, cards and visits received following the recent sad loss of Margaret. Our thanks are extended to the staff of Glenaray Ward for their care and attention. Thanks also to Father Ronald Campbell for a comforting and uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald for caring and compassionate arrangements, to Morna for beautiful floral tributes and to the Stag Hotel for lunch and refreshments. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £450 for Glenaray Ward.

GORRIE – Catherine, Charles, Gavin, Kathleen and their families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the recent sad loss of John. Grateful thanks to local ambulance staff and to nursing staff of Glenaray Ward for their care and attention given to John. Sincere thanks to the Lithgow family for their generosity and kindness shown to the family; to Rev David Carruthers for an uplifting and personal service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance and professional services; and to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. Our thanks are also extended to Crear for purvey and those on Ormsary Estate for their help and assistance. Thank you to all who attended at the church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised over £725 for the SCAA (air ambulance) and Glenaray Ward.

HENDERSON – Lorna and family of the late Flora Henderson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy received after their recent sad loss. They would especially like to thank Rev W Crossan for his very comforting service, the home care girls, staff of Carr Gomm and the district nurses who looked after Flora so well, allowing her to stay at home. Thanks also to Kenneth and Rhys Blair, funeral directors, for their excellent help and guidance, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for their warm welcome and for purvey. Finally, we would like to thank everyone who paid their last respects at church and graveside and contributed to the collection for Lorne and Lowland Church.

MARTIN – The family of William Martin (Billy) sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to Dr Caldwell and the staff of Ward I (Lorn and Islands Hospital) for their love and generous care of us all, to Rev Dugald Cameron for spiritual comfort and to Hamish Hoey and Sons for efficient funeral arrangements.

in Memoriams

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, Charlie, died January 31, 1988.

Loved and remembered always.

– Anne, Stuart and family.