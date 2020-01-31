Announcements – January 24, 2020

Deaths

BECKWITH – Nancy, passed away peacefully, at Ardfenaig Care Home, on January 17, 2020, aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by her children, family and friends. She will be forever in our hearts. Funeral and thanksgiving service at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church (formerly Living Stones Christian Centre), Kilmartin, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1.00pm. Please feel free to wear a splash of colour to remember Nancy. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship), c/o Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors Ltd, 17 Lorne Street, Lochgilphead, PA31 8LU. Telephone 01546 602226.

CLARK – Donald Clark, George Hotel, Inveraray, peacefully, at Oban Hospital, on January 19, 2020, devoted father to Donald John and Kris, grandfather to Anouk, Manon and Lola, and very much loved partner of Jane Somerville. Funeral service to be held at Inveraray Parish Church, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 12.30pm, interment thereafter at Glen Shira Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK. Colourful attire requested to celebrate the Great Man’s life.

CLARK – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, Margaret Clark, in her 74th year, of 3 Balure, Ford. Loving partner of Tosh Beaton, dearly loved mum of Tracy and Ian, adored nana of Ben, Connor, Skye, John and the late Tasha. Much respected mother-in-law of Gordon and Brenda, dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held, today, Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12.30pm at St Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital.

LONG – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 19, 2020, Christina McCaig Johnston (Chris), in her 79th year, Janina, The Walk, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Denis Long, much loved sister of Margaret and Elizabeth, sister-in-law of Stephen and Jim, loving aunt of Stephen, David, Christina and Jacqueline and much loved great aunt of Isla and Alexander. Funeral private.

MARTIN – At Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on January 17, 2020, William James Martin (Billy), in his 77th year, loving and much loved husband of Margaret, dad of Robert and Janet, dad-in-law of Lorna and Colin and grandad of Torquil, Harvey, Olivia and Gabrielle. A private funeral has taken place.

MURDOCH – Moira, beloved wife of the late Evan, on January 20, 2020, peacefully in hospital, dearest mother of John, Josephine and Robin, grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of three. The committal at Bishopton Cemetery, Renfrewshire, PA7 5NY, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10.30am will be followed thereafter by a thanksgiving service in Tayvallich Church of Scotland, PA31 8PJ, at 2.45pm. Enquiries to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors on 01546 602226.

acknowledgements

DICKINSON – The family of the late Jackie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss. Sincere thanks to staff at Campbeltown Hospital and Macmillan Nurse, Maggie Wilkieson, for their care of Jackie. Our thanks also to Rev Crossan for a fitting service, Kenneth Blair for professional and efficient funeral arrangements, The Kilbrannan Bar for purvey, and Mike, Yvonne, staff and customers at The Ailsa Bar. Finally, we would like to thank everyone who attended the service and graveside, and donated to the retiral collection for Kintyre Six Circle Group, which raised £339.75.

HELM – The family of the late David Helm would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy extended to them during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the team at the Beechgrove Care Home, Lanark for their care and kindness shown to David during his time there. Grateful thanks to the Rev Stephen Fulcher for his personal and comforting service; to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their funeral services and to the Ardshiel Hotel for the purvey. Finally, sincere thanks to all those who paid their respects at the church and graveside. The retiral collection in aid of Cancer Research UK raised £349.

MCPHEE – The family of the late Catherine McPhee would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, cards and expressions of sympathy during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev William Crossan for a lovely service and Kenny Blair and staff for their help and guidance at this difficult time. Special thanks must also go to Cathie’s neighbours Wylie and Sheena, and Angela, for all their support over the years. Sincere thanks also to the doctors and staff of Campbeltown Hospital. The sum £543.50 was raised for the Acute Ward at Campbeltown Hospital. Thanks to all who attended the church service and graveside and to the Argyll Arms Hotel for purvey.

RICHMOND – The family of the late Johan Richmond would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy extended to them following their sad loss. Special thanks are due to the Oban paramedics team, Tarbert Medical Centre and The Beatson Centre for their care of Johan; to Rev Robert Macleod for his uplifting service; to Marjorie Kelly for her lovely accompaniment; to Donald MacDonald undertakers for their professional and compassionate service, and to Tarbert Hotel for refreshments. Finally, the family expresses their gratitude to all who attended the funeral and donated to Tarbert Nursing Aid.

STANKEY – The family of the late Sally Stankey would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the support and kind expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. Special thanks to all staff at the Mid Argyll Hospital for the care Sally received during her many visits there over the last three years. Special thanks also to all at the Beatson Oncology Centre for their care and expertise. Our thanks to the Rev Hilda Smith for the comforting and personal church services and prayers and also to Donald MacDonald, funeral directors, for their compassion and professionalism. We also would like to thank the Stag Hotel and staff for the catering. Finally, the family would like to thank all those who attended the cremation and memorial service. Your presence was a great comfort to us all. The retiral collection raised in excess of £940, to be shared between Macmillan Cancer Support and the Beatson Cancer Charity.

WAREHAM – Catherine and family would like to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for the kindness, sympathy and support received following the sad loss of their mum, Catherine. Special thanks to Kintyre Care Home for all their care, compassion and kindness, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional and compassionate services, to Rev William Crossan for his comforting and personal service, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for the purvey. Finally, sincere thanks to all who paid their respects at church and graveyard.

in Memoriams

CAMERON – “Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day.

No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you’re always there.”

Remembering our dad and grandpa, Sandy Cameron, who passed away January 25, 2019.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Charles and Katie, Duncan and Katy, Colin, Cara, Lilly and Georgia, and all the extended family.

FLETCHER – In loving memory of Mary Margaret MacLeod, who passed away January 23, 2019. Loved and missed every day, and remembered with a smile.

– Hugh, Christine, Morag and families xxx.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay, died January 25, 2016.

Beautiful memories silently kept,

Of one we loved and will never forget.

– Mum, Jock, Peter and Aly.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay, died January 25, 2016.

Always loved, never forgotten.

Forever missed.

– Heather, Iain and the boys.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay Jnr, died January 25, 2016.

Memories last forever.

– Sadly missed by Mum, John, Jason, Kelly-Anne and family.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Daughter, Courtney.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of our dear daddy Alexander MacKinlay.

You’re always on our minds,

Forever in our hearts.

– Love your girls, Caitlyn and Chloe xxxx.

MCINTYRE – Precious memories of John, who passed away on January 26, 2018.

Love, love, love.

– Catherine and all the family.

MUIR – Treasured memories of Bessie, a dear mum, gran, great gran and great great gran, died January 22, 2011.

Always in our thoughts.

– Love, Jean, Jessie and family.