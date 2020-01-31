Announcements – January 17, 2020

Deaths

GORRIE – Suddenly at his home, 5B Wilson Road, Lochgilphead, on January 7, 2020, Angus (John) Gorrie, in his 85th year, beloved husband of Catherine, cherished father of Charles, Gavin and Kathleen, dearly loved grandfather of eight and a much respected father-in-law. Dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family, and a good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service was held at South Knapdale Parish Church, Achahoish, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, followed by interment at Ormsary Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MCPHEE – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 14, 2020, Catherine McMillan Houston, in her 89th year, 94 Millknowe, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Donald McPhee, much loved mum of John, Marie and the late Moira, mother-in-law of Pat and Bill and a loving granny of John and Callum. Funeral service in Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

ROBERTSON – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 13, 2020, Roberta Robertson, in her 75th year, 12 Smith Drive, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Ruth Young, much loved sister of the late Elma McLean and loving aunt of Johnnie and John. Funeral service will take place in Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11.15am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. A remembrance service will be held at a later date.

SMALL – (Ormsary Estate). Suddenly, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, Carol Alice, aged 60 years, daughter of the late James and Alice, much loved sister of Colin, Lorna and Evelyn, beloved auntie, and great friend to many. Sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at W G Catto Funeral Home, Linkwood Road, Elgin. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support. Please telephone W G Catto Funeral Directors on 01343 547371 for details.

STANKEY – Peacefully at home, 20 Dun Mor Avenue, Lochgilphead, with her family by her side, on January 12, 2020, Sally Anne Stankey, aged 66 years, beloved wife of Alastair, much loved mother of Shona, Stuart and Calum, cherished granny of Abigail, Aila, Cali, Jack and Harry, and dear sister of Maureen and Sheila. A good neighbour and dear friend to many, and a much respected teacher and former work colleague. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, today, Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11.15am, followed by a memorial service at Lochgilphead Parish Church, at 3.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Macmillan Nurses and The Beatson. Forever in our thoughts.

in Memoriams

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of Kenneth, died January 14, 2006.

We think about you every day,

With so much love and pride,

We miss you so much,

And wish that you were still by our side.

– Love, Mum and Dad xx.

HENDRIE – In loving memory of our dear mum, gran and great gran, Jess, who passed away January 14, 2019.

– Marlyn, Linda and Myra and families.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of my dear husband, Duncan, who was tragically taken from me, on January 18, 2018.

To me he was someone special,

Someone set apart,

His memory will live forever,

Engraved within my heart.

– Love you, always and forever, Dawn.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our dad, Duncan, who was tragically taken from us, on January 18, 2018.

We wish that we could see you, Dad,

For just a little while,

We wish that we could hug you,

And see your lovely smile,

But wishing gets us nowhere,

And longing is in vain,

So we will hold you in our hearts,

Until we meet again.

– Lots of love, your boys, John and Campbell.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our dearly loved son, Duncan, tragically taken from us, on January 18, 2018. Always in our thoughts, each and every day.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Two smiling eyes at rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

– Mum and Dad.

MACDOUGALL – In memory of Duncan, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who tragically lost his life aboard the Nancy Glen, on January 18, 2018.

Sad are the hearts that love you,

Sad are the tears that fall,

But living our lives without you,

Is the saddest part of all.

– Alison, Stephen, Ella and Jack.

MACDOUGALL – Duncan. In loving memory of a much loved nephew and cousin, taken too soon, on January 18, 2018.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

– The McIntyre family.

MACDOUGALL – Treasured memories of our son-in-law, Duncan, taken from us, as the result of a tragic accident, on January 18, 2018.

Sad are the hearts that loved you,

Sad are the tears that fall,

But living our lives without you,

Is the saddest part of all.

Loved and remembered always.

– Lachie and Moira.

MACVEAN – In loving memory of Betty, died January 21, 2017.

Always in our thoughts.

– Alasdair, Eric, John, Angus, Peter and Elizabeth.

MARTIN – Sentimental memories of Ronnie, died January 19, 2019.

Dad, you are sorely missed and loved always.

– Nichola, John, Kyra and Mathew xxxx.