Announcements – January 10, 2020

GOLDEN WEDDING

MACDONALD – SMYLIE

At Cumlodden Church, on January 16, 1970, John to Sandra. Present address Arleigh, Cairndow.

Deaths

DICKINSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 31, 2019, John Stevenson Dickinson (Jackie) in his 77th year, 4 Main Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved dad of Laura, John, Kristofor and the late Colin and a loving papa and great grandfather.

FLETCHER – Peacefully, on January 3, 2020, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, after a short illness, borne bravely, Duncan McColl Fletcher, in his 83rd year, of 16 St Clair Way, Ardrishaig, and formerly of Mo Dhachaidh, Tarbert Road, Ardrishaig, beloved husband of Elaine, much loved father of Mairi, Steven and the late Fiona, dearly loved papa of Hannah, Naomi, Innes, Freya, Isaac and Eli, and a dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

HELM – Peacefully at the University Hospital, Wishaw, on January 5, 2020, David Helm, in his 90th year, formerly of Woolfords Farm Cottages, Cobbinshaw, West Lothian. Dearly beloved husband of the late Agnes (Nan) Mitchell, brother to Donald and the late Andrew and a much respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.

MacDONALD – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on January 6, 2020, George MacDonald, in his 87th year, formerly of Longrow, Campbeltown, dearly beloved dad of Fiona and Georgina, father-in-law of Nicholas and loving grandad of Amy, Stephen, Alexander, Darren and Nicky. Funeral service in Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Friday January 17, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Alzheimers Scotland.

MCMILLAN – At The Royal Infirmary, Glasgow on December 30, 2019, Martin James McPhail McMillan, in his 46th year, 18f Saddell Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Edward and Jennifer McMillan, much loved brother of Joanna and Niel and a loving uncle. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Friday January 10, 2020 at 1pm thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Campbeltown Fire Cadets.

MCPHEE – Peacefully at home 29 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, on January 1, 2020, Agnes McMillan McDonald (Senga) in her 87th year, formerly of Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Jock McPhee and a loving grandmother of Fiona Merchant nee McPhee. Funeral service in Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 1pm thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

MOORE – It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to John Michael Moore, who died on January 1, 2020, aged 77. He leaves his wife Judith, son Alexander, and grand-daughter Marloe. There will be a Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium on Monday January 20, at 1.15pm and any friends who wish to attend will be welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Guide Dogs or SSAFA.

RICHMOND – Suddenly, after an illness bravely borne, with her family by her side, at Tullich Croft, Soroba, Oban, on January 6, 2020, Johan Richmond in her 60th year, of 19 Croft Park, Tarbert. Beloved daughter of James (Jimpy) and Mary (McGlynn) Richmond. A cherished cousin, niece and very dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Tarbert Parish Church on Tuesday January 14, 2020, at 12 noon, thereafter to Carrick Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Tarbert Nursing Aid. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

WAREHAM – Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on January 6, 2020, Catherine Girvan, in her 84th year, formerly of Roy Place, High Street and Kinloch Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late John Wareham, much loved mum of Catherine, John and the late Robert and Joanne, loving granny of Dean, Danielle, Kylie, Kerri-Ann, Michael and Chloe and a beloved great granny. Funeral service in Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 1pm thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Elderberries.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HATTON – The family of the late Jim Hatton would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the lovely cards, flowers and baking received during their sad loss. Special thanks to the staff of Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, for all their excellent care over the years, also to Collette Morgan and the healthcare assistants for aiding Jim to be at home, and to Dr Phillips for all his kindness to Jim. Thank you to Rev David Carruthers for his personal and comforting service, to Donald MacDonald, Funeral Directors, for their professional services, to Morna for the beautiful flowers, Craig Lang for piping and Nikki for all your help. £860 was raised for Glenaray Ward, Lochgilphead.

MACCOLL – Morna and Alasdair would like to thank family, friends, neighbours and all who sent cards, flowers and messages of condolence following the sad loss of their mum Elma. Grateful thanks to Campbeltown Community Care Nurses, Macmillan Nurse Maggie and Marie Curie for all their help and care given to mum. Thanks also to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional and compassionate services, and Rev Anne McIvor for a lovely service. Thanks also to Ardshiel Hotel for an excellent and warming lunch. Finally, sincere thanks to all those who paid their respects at the church and graveside. The retiral collection raised £680.66 for Cancer Research UK.

MACKAY – The family of the late Malcolm MacKay would like to thank friends, neighbours and family for their support and messages during their recent loss. Special thanks to the staff at Mid Argyll Community Hospital and The Lorn and Islands District General Hospital for the care and kindness shown to Malcolm during his short illness. Further thanks to Ross MacPherson, Calum MacPhail and Ethel McCallum for their beautiful music in the church, to Margaret Sinclair for her service, Roddy and Fiona from Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional services and Donald and Kris Clark and the staff of the George Hotel, Inveraray for their hospitality. Sincere thanks to all those who paid their respects at the church and the graveside and donated generously to the retiral collection which raised over £1,200 for MacMillan Nurses.

in Memoriams

BROWN – In loving memory of Carol, died January 11, 2019. Remembered with a smile and always in my thoughts.

– Mandy x.

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of a dear brother, Kenneth, who was taken from us on January 14, 2006. My brother, my friend, thinking of you every day. Missing you.

– David and Anne.

GILCHRIST – In memoriam of Flora (Florrie) Law Gilchrist, who sadly passed away on January 13, 2019. Much loved aunt of Peter and George, and family friend of Bettina. Sadly missed.

HOUGHTON – In loving memory of my dear parents Muriel and Davie and brother Michael. Loved and missed everyday.

– Linda and family.

JOHNSTONE – Treasured memories of our mum, Sarah (Morag), passed away January 12, 2018. Also our dad, Donald (Donnie), passed away August 8, 2003.

Always in our thoughts.

– Catherine, Romey, Neil, Donald, Sarah and family.

MCLEAN – Agnes.

Promoted to Glory on 6 January 2008. Our dearest Nana – we love and miss you always.

– Senga, Sean and Millie and Maureen and family.

Precious memories of our dear Mum – forever in our hearts, Rene and Flora.

Also our beloved sister and a much-loved and missed auntie, Carolin McLean – Promoted to Glory on January 6, 2018.

MCMILLAN – Neil Brodie. In loving memory of Norman, who passed away on Friday, January 15, 2010.

Here’s to the past and its memories bright.

Here’s to the future, these fond thoughts will light.

Here’s to the loved ones, gone over the hill.

Here’s to the road we are travelling still.

Ae fond kiss.

Va pensiero.

– Kate.