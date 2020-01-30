Landslide closes A83 near Rest and be Thankful

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The A83 was closed in both directions near the Rest and be Thankful due to a landslip.

More than 1,000 tonnes of material reached the carriageway in the early hours of Thursday January 30 following heavy rainfall.

BEAR Scotland staff are on site assessing the situation and when safe to do so will commence clearance operations. The adjacent Old Military Road will be assessed to consider if it safe to use to use as a diversion.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West manager, said: ‘Safety is our top priority, and we’re doing all we can to assess the slope and the extent of the debris from the steep hillside above the carriageway.

‘The landslide is east of the normal landslide susceptible area but is within the section of the A83 where we could use the Old Military Road. The Old Military Road will be assessed this morning to consider if it is safe to use. In the meantime traffic will be diverted via the A882/A85/A819.’

‘As ever, we thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we are doing everything we can to address the landslip at the Rest and be Thankful as quickly and safely as we can. We remind road users that Argyll remains open for business, and rest assured we’re doing everything possible to ensure the A83 opens as soon as it is safe to do so.

‘Road users should also check Traffic Scotland for the latest information about the Rest and Be Thankful, and we’ll be doing our best to keep stakeholders updated on progress.’