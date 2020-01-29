Erskine Bridge closures ahead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time to cross the Erskine Bridge in Glasgow over the next four weekends.

As part of Transport Scotland’s strategic trunk road management programme, Scotland TranServ is replacing the bridge bearings at the south abutment of the bridge.

The work will take place over four weekends, starting Friday January 31, and will involve overnight closures and single lanes.

To complete the work as quickly and safely as possible, with minimal disruption to commuters and business, Scotland TranServ is implementing a staggered traffic management approach, to minimise bridge closures to four hours, from midnight each Friday until 4am on the Saturday morning.

It will, however, be necessary to operate a single lane at other times across the weekends.

Lane management is currently identified as:

Friday 8pm to midnight – single lane open in both directions

Friday midnight to Saturday 4am – Erskine Bridge closed to all traffic, except emergency service vehicles

Saturday 4am to Monday 6am – single lane open both directions

All lanes open to traffic from Monday 6am.

During the overnight closures, diversions will be implemented. At other times during the weekend it is expected lane management will cause significant delays.

The bearings to be worked on have been in place since the completion of the bridge in 1971 and now need replaced.

Live trunk road information can be found at trafficscotland.org or by following @trafficscotland on Twitter.

An overnight diversion map and additional information will be available on the Scotland TranServ website nearer the start of the proposed project.