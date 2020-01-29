BOBcast Episode 6 – “A New Driver”

The Oban Times
Episode 5 of the Oban Times BOBcast with George Graham, Keith McIntyre and Stephen Day

Welcome to Episode 6

Join presenters Stephen Day, George Graham and Keith McIntyre for more golfing chat about Bob and other golfing fun

With the season in full swing Bob is back playing and Keith and George give their expert opinion about his return to playing after Christmas.

We also find out what Keith got for Christmas and a tenuous link between NASA and golfing cameras…

You can listen and/or download all Episodes of The BOBcast below

 

 

 