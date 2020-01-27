The cinema on wheels returns

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The screen machine will be rolling back into Mid Argyll at the end of the month.

Bringing with it a host of movies for film fans the Screen Machine will be in Campbeltown Road car park in Tarbert from Wednesday January 29 to Thursday January 30 and Lochgilphead Resource Centre car park from Friday January 31 to Sunday February 2.

Musical fantasy film Cats, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage musical, features an ensemble cast including James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Francesca Hayward.

Also known as Star Wars: Episode IX, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is an epic space-opera film. The third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy sees the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak, bringing the Skywalker saga to its end.

Frozen 2, the sequal to the 2013 hit Disney film, sees Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

This coming-of-age period drama is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women. The film tells the story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms.

1917 is the heart-wrenching tale of two young British soldiers during the First World War, given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men from walking straight into a deadly trap.

Paying tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie, Knives Out is a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. The film follows a family gathering gone awry, after the family patriarch’s death leads a master detective to investigate.

Tickets are available online and eight tickets for each screening are available at the door.

Listings

Tarbert Wednesday January 29: Cats (PG) – 5.30pm; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (12A) – 8.30pm

Tarbert Thursday January 30: Frozen 2 (U) – 5.30pm; Little Women (U) – 8.30pm

Lochgilphead Friday January 31: 1917 (15) – 5.30pm; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (12A) – 8.30pm

Lochgilphead Saturday February 1: Frozen 2 (U) – 2pm; Little Women (U) – 5.30pm; 1917 (15) – 8.30pm

Lochgilphead Sunday February 2: 1917 with captions (15) – 2pm; Frozen 2 (U) – 5.30pm; Knives Out (12A) – 8.30pm