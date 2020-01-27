Appeal after two people die in Ormsary road crash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Police Scotland has confirmed that two people have died following a road crash on the B8024 at Ormsary, near Lochgilphead.

Officers were made aware of a car which was found on the shoreline south of Ormsary around 9am on Sunday January 26.

The bodies of a 37-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were found nearby.

Both of their next of kin have been made aware.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident which has resulted in the deaths of two people.

‘I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation or who may have seen the car at any time overnight to let us know as soon as they can.’

Any information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 1164 of January 26.