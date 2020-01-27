A Purdie profit for skincare company

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Purdie’s of Argyll, an organic skincare company based in Oban, has reported its first annual profit since launching in 2017.

Director Gavin Purdie approached Argyll and Bute Council’s Business Gateway to support the development of a new strategy, with a focus on achieving profitability through an expansion in manufacturing capability and an expanded range of organic beauty products.

In addition, funding from the Business Gateway local growth accelerator

programme helped Purdie’s of Argyll’s to invest in new facilities at a brand-new purpose-built manufacturing facility in Oban. The Business Gateway local growth accelerator programme is funded by Argyll and Bute Council and the European Regional Development Fund 2014-20 structural funds programme.

Gavin Purdie, owner of Purdie’s of Argyll said: ‘As we embark on the next stage of our business journey, we’ve really appreciated having the Business Gateway team regularly on hand to provide support and advice to help us focus on the development of the business and ultimately achieve profitability.

‘They have signposted us to funding opportunities that have allowed us to

significantly invest in our manufacturing facility and thereby expand our product range, both of which have contributed to our success over the last two years. We are now in a strong position heading into 2020, with plans to expand further into the health and wellbeing market and continue building on our progress.’

Purdie’s of Argyll sells organic skincare products, using certified organic ingredients by the British Soil Association and the EU COSMOS (COSMetic Organic and Natural Standard), from its flagship store in Inveraray and via the company’s website, which has been largely facilitated by e-commerce support from DigitalBoost.

In addition to one-to-one support from a business adviser, Business Gateway provided Purdie’s of Argyll with access to an employer grant for a new member of staff, a marketing grant to publicise the product range in Glasgow, HR specialist advice and the development of an effective social media strategy via the DigitalBoost digital skills training programme.

Purdie’s of Argyll has also expanded its product range, with the launch of a complete skincare range, a men’s range and a specialist podiatry range for City Foot Clinic in Glasgow and there are plans to introduce an organic coconut oil-based cleanser in early 2020.

Angela Vernel, business adviser at Business Gateway Argyll and Bute said: ‘It can be a challenge to implement a bold new strategy for your business, but Gavin’s clear focus and passion for the brand has been instrumental to its growth over the last two years and we look forward to seeing their continued success in 2020.’

Business Gateway offers a wide range of specialist services for both growth

businesses and start-ups across Scotland. For more information, please contact the Argyll and Bute office on 01546 808363 or visit www.bgateway.com