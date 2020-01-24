Sadness at Donald Clark’s passing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray without Donald Clark will be an emptier place.

The news of the passing of this larger-than-life gentleman has been greeted with sadness across Argyll and much further beyond.

Donald, known to many as ‘Big D’, proprietor of the George Hotel for many decades, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 19.

A celebration of Donald’s life will be held on Thursday January 30 at Inveraray Parish Church with interment at Glen Shira thereafter. His beloved George Hotel will be the venue for a fitting send-off to a colossus of a man, in every sense.

Inveraray will be emptier, but all the richer for the life of Donald Clark.

The condolences of all at the Argyllshire Advertiser to Donald’s family and friends.

Funeral arrangements can be found on page 33 of the Advertiser.