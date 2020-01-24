Public hall stripped out as upgrade starts

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Eagle-eyed villagers will have noticed work has begun on Ardrishaig Public Hall – but it has not been plain sailing.

Ahead of the handover to MacLeod Construction Ltd, a big clear-out took place on Saturday January 18, with members of Ardrishaig Community Trust and a few helpful volunteers throwing out and putting into storage around 40 years worth of stage scenery, chairs and much more.

Signing the contract on Monday January 20, a spokesperson for MacLeod Construction Ltd said: ‘We are delighted to commence works on Ardrishaig Public Hall. The hall plays an integral role in the local community so we are glad to get this project started.

‘The works include various alterations and renovations which will take place over a six-month duration.’

Duncan Broadfoot of Ardrishaig Community Trust said: ‘This work will address some basic problems such as drainage, electrics, heating, insulation, and the flat roof. When funding allows we can then look at possible further improvements.’

However, there has been a dampener put on the excitement, with some members of the community feeling communication regarding plans and budgeting has been poor. Exchanges on Facebook have been a little heated.

In a post from the trust, they themselves ackowledged ‘that communication is not as effective as the directors themselves would like’.

Explaining that the trust directors and community councillors are volunteers, the post further added that: ‘…they take on these roles unpaid and in their spare time. They all have lives outside their responsibilities to the village, and appreciate the support of the majority of the community.’

On a final note the trust added: ‘As work is now under way on both halls the directors finally have a breathing space from the pressure of planning and overseeing the tendering process for the work. While the hall plans have been presented and displayed previously, there will be an update on the website as soon as possible.’