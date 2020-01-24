Letters extra – Mary’s Meals in urgent appeal for Kenyan children

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An urgent letter to the editor from Argyll charity Mary’s Meals on behalf of the children of Turkana, Kenya.

Sir,

Mary’s Meals has launched an urgent appeal to feed chronically hungry children in Turkana, one of the driest and most impoverished parts of Kenya.

We already serve nutritious meals to more than 23,000 children in nurseries in Turkana, but primary-aged pupils have not received meals since a programme run by another organisation stopped around a year ago.

Desperate pupils can often be found watching children at neighbouring nurseries being fed, and we have heard heartbreaking reports of children as young as three saving their food to take home for hungry siblings.

Mary’s Meals already feeds more than 1.5 million children in 18 of the world’s poorest countries every school day. We are determined to continue feeding these children while expanding, as funds allow, to reach primary school children in Turkana.

Your readers can support our appeal by visiting marysmeals.org.uk/turkana or phoning 0800 698 1212.

Daniel Adams, UK Executive Director of Mary’s Meals

About Mary’s Meals

Mary’s Meals is a simple idea that works. The charity provides one daily meal in a place of learning in order to attract chronically poor children into the classroom, where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

Mary’s Meals feeds 1,504,471 children every school day in 18 countries: Malawi, Liberia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Kenya, India, South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Benin, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar, Thailand, Ecuador, Madagascar and Romania.

The average global cost to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year is just £13.90.

The Mary’s Meals campaign was born in 2002 when Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow from Dalmally visited Malawi during a famine and met a mother dying from AIDS. When Magnus asked her eldest son, Edward, what his dreams were in life, he replied simply: ‘I want to have enough food to eat and to go to school one day.’

Mary’s Meals is committed to spending at least 93 per cent of donations directly on its charitable activities.