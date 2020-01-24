HSCP appoints new head of service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has announced that Julie Lusk has been appointed head of mental health, learning disability, addictions and lifelong conditions services.

Julie is a qualified social worker with more than 20 years experience as a senior manager and head of service across social work, voluntary and the private sector, including working closely with the Ministry of Defence mental health services. She has a broad range of knowledge working across all areas of social work, including out of hours emergency social care services, criminal justice and children and families teams.

Julie said: ‘I am really pleased to be appointed as Head of Service for mental health, learning disability, addictions and lifelong conditions, and look forward to meeting HSCP colleagues, partners, organisations, community groups and volunteers delivering health and social care services in Argyll and Bute.

‘I am looking forward to further developing our health and social care services in order to continue to provide the best services possible for people living in Argyll and Bute.’

Julie’s main interests are mental health, addictions and learning disability services in health and social care integrated settings. She is currently vice chairwoman of the Adult Social Care Committee for Social Work Scotland and works in conjunction with the Scottish Government, CoSLA and other Health and Social Care Partnerships to deliver and improve outcomes for people accessing adult health and social care services.

Joanna Macdonald, chief officer, Argyll and Bute HSCP said: ‘Appointing Julie Lusk is a major step forward for Argyll and Bute HSCP. Her expertise is a central role to further improve integration development and joint working to ensure people in Argyll and Bute live longer, safer, healthy and happier independent lives.’