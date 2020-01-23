Strange noises now reported from West Loch Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Things are going whoosh in the night at West Loch Tarbert.

It was a story in the Argyllshire Advertiser concerning strange low-level noises being heard in Ardrishaig that prompted a Kennacraig resident to contact the paper.

The gentleman, who wants to remain anonymous, reported hearing background noises sounding like ‘pulsing’ over the past few years, but said it has become more prominent recently.

‘It might be something to do with electricity supply with the current creating noise in lines or equipment,’ he said. ‘Or another possibility might be wind turbines.’

He thinks it is a low frequency sound which might travel long distances.

Earlier this month we reported an Ardrishaig woman’s experiences of hearing peculiar noises which she described as ‘like a macerator or something similar going off at intervals during the night into the early hours’.

Since the article was published, many other Ardrishaig folk have reported hearing the same thing.

Does anyone out there have any ideas what is causing these noises, or have you experienced similar unexplained phenomena where you live?

Contact the Argyllshire Advertiser by email at editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or call 01546 602345.