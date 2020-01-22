Women urged to take up cervical screening invites

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is championing Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust campaign #SmearforSmear and supporting Cervical Cancer Awareness Week to increase cervical screening uptake.

The HSCP is encouraging women to ensure they do not skip their regular cervical cancer screening appointments – one in four women do not participate in cervical screening when invited to do so, with uptake being particularly low among women aged 25-29 years.

The cervical screening test (smear test) saves around 5,000 lives in the UK every year. It is not a test for cancer, but a test to identify changes in the cells of the cervix so they can be monitored or treated. Without treatment some changes may develop into cervical cancer. It is estimated cervical screening prevents eight out of 10 cervical cancers from developing.

Women aged 25-49 are routinely invited every three years, while women aged 50-64 are invited every five years. Some transgender men may also be offered screening tests.

The test only takes around three minutes to complete. A sample of cells is taken from the cervix and sent for testing to check for anything out of the ordinary. Since the cervical screening programme began, cervical cancer cases have decreased nationally.

If you missed your last screening invite, don’t wait until you next receive an invitation letter – you can make an appointment to be screened at your GP practice.