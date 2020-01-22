Last ten Decembers wettest on record at Benmore Garden

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The figures recorded at the weather station in RBGE Benmore Botanic Garden, Loch Eck, tell quite a story.

To nobody’s great surprise, December was mild and wet. Total precipitation was 66 per cent greater than the long-term average. Occurrence of air frost was 45 per cent below the long-term average and ground frost occurrence was down by 30 per cent.

The average maximum daily temperature during December was 1.0ºC above

the long-term norm. The average minimum daily temperature was 1.4ºC above the long-term norm.

Six of the top ten wettest Decembers on record have been within the last nine years. The cumulative total over the last 10 years makes it by far the wettest December decade on record.

December 2019

Highest max air temp: 12.8ºC on 5th

Lowest max air temp: 4.7ºC on 15th

Average max air temp: 8.2ºC

Lowest min air temp: -4.1ºC on 1st

Highest min air temp: 9.6ºC on 30th

Average min air temp: 3.2ºC

Highest min at grass level: 8.5ºC on 30th

Lowest min at grass level: -10.1ºC on 1st

Average min at grass level: 0.8ºC

Air min below 0.0ºC on 4 days

Grass level min below 0.0ºC on 12 days

Hail: 1 day

Snow/sleet: 1 day

Thunder: 0 days

Gale: 1 day

Greatest rainfall in one day: 62.6mm on 7th

Rain 0.2mm or more: 31 days

Rain 1.0mm or more: 24 days

Rain 5.0mm or more: 20 days

Trace (between 0.0mm and 0.1mm): 0 days

Total with measurable rain: 31 days

Total rainfall for month: 468.8mm (18.5 inches)

Total rainfall for year: 2646.1mm (104.2 inches)

Weather statistics for 2019

Last year had total precipitation of around 10 per cent above the long-term average. Deeper analysis shows that January, April and November were considerably drier than is normal, while March, August and December were excessively wet. The remaining six months of February, May, June, July, September and October were all around +/- 1″ of the average

for the time of year.

Average maximum air temperatures were 0.4°C above the norm, with February, April, July, August, September and December showing the greatest upward deviation. October was cooler than normal and November was particularly cold with an average maximum daily temperature 2.0oC below the norm for that time of year.

Average minimum air temperatures were above the norm during all months with the exception of May, September, October and November; October and November were particularly chilly with average minimum temperatures being 1.0°C below the norm.

The total number of recorded air frosts was around average, however, the period between the last spring frost and the first autumn one was 30 days shorter than average. The occurrence of ground frost followed a similar pattern.

Highest max air temp: 28.4°C on July 25

Lowest max air temp: 0.1oC on January 31

Highest min air temp: 18.4°C on July 26

Lowest min air temp: -5.3oC on February 1

Highest min temp at grass level: 16.1°C on July 26

Lowest min temp at grass level: -13.0°C on February 1

Air frost: 53 days

Last air frost: May 30

First air frost: October 20

Between last and first air frost: 143 days

Ground frost: 111 days

Last ground frost: June 12

First ground frost: September 16

Between last and first ground frost: 95 days

Total rainfall for year: 2646.1mm (104.2 inches)

Greatest rainfall in one day: 66.6mm on August 30

Rain 0.2mm or more: 262 days

Rain 1.0mm or more: 220 days

Rain 5.0mm or more: 148 days

Measurable rain: 289 days

Average relative humidity: 83.4 per cent

Gales: one day (this refers to full gale conditions and does not include sporadic gusts or overnight events where wind speed cannot be verified by observation).

Hail: seven days

Snow/sleet: six days

Thunder: three days

PIC:

Benmore Garden in Cowal, run by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh no_a39BenmoreGarden01

Stormy wet weather seems to be a more regular feature, such as last week’s first named Atlantic low pressure system, Storm Brendan, seen here battering Inveraray. 51_a03StormBrendan_Inveraray05