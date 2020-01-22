Early learning and childcare registration week
Parents of children in Argyll and Bute who were born between March 1, 2017, and February 28, 2018 are being invited to register them for a funded Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) place.
Parents can go along to their chosen ELC provider from Monday January 27 until Friday January 31, where they will be able to pick up a registration pack and fill in an application form. You will need to take your child’s birth certificate with you when you register.
For more information visit www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/early-years or telephone 01369 708503.