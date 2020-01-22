ACHA opens its first Kilmartin homes

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has just completed its first new build development in the village of Kilmartin.

The official opening was carried out by Councillor Donnie MacMillan on Friday January 17.

Prior to building these four homes, the association only had one property for rent in the village. The development, in terms of design and mix, is semi-detached/terraced and all properties have two bedrooms. The total cost of the project was £671,898, including the land acquisition. Funding for the development was a three-way partnership involving the Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council and ACHA. Construction took exactly one year and the properties were built by MacLeod Construction Ltd, Lochgilphead.

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s chief executive, said: ‘ACHA is committed to meeting housing need in small villages in rural Argyll. It is absolutely vital that affordable housing for rent is available in villages like Kilmartin and this handover today follows on from similar projects in Tarbert, Connel, Arinagour and Inveraray.

‘We are also on site in the neighbouring village of Cairnbaan, and we look

forward to getting five homes completed there in March.’

Councillor Donnie MacMillan added: ‘I am delighted with the progress ACHA has made over the years in building so many houses for so many housing needs, and I am really pleased to open these four new homes in Kilmartin.’