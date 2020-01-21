Nature’s spectacle – stunning sunset captured on camera
The beautiful and ever-changing sunset on Sunday January 19 proved irresistible for anyone with a camera handy.
The stunning spectacle of blue, purple pink, peach, orange, red, gold and every colour in between is said to have been created by exceptionally clear conditions and low sun, which reflected off the bottom of the clouds to provide the spectacular, and prolonged, light show.
Here are a selection of photographs sent to the Argyllshire Advertiser, taken from many parts of Argyll and beyond.