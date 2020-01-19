Community asked for views on Islay bus service

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Islay residents, businesses and visitors are being asked for their view on their current and potential use of school and public transport on the island.

The current contract for the provision of school and public transport on Islay (Services 450 and 451) is due to end in October 2020.

Before re-tendering for this contract, Argyll and Bute Council is asking people living and working on, as well as visiting, Islay and Jura how they use the service and how they would like to see it used in the future.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for housing, roads and infrastructure services, said: ‘This is your chance to tell us about your journeys, what works well and what you would like improved. Your feedback can help the council to improve the scheduling and coverage of school and public transport services on Islay.

‘I would urge you to go online and fill in the form, or get in touch with the council if you would prefer to fill in a paper copy. If you use the transport, or it affects your business, we really need to hear from you.’

The short survey opened on Friday January 10 and will run for four weeks until Friday February 7. All responses are voluntary and anonymous and anyone of school age and above is encouraged to participate.

To take part in the survey go to: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/consultations/islay-school-and-public-transport-survey.

Paper copies are available on request by emailing procurement@argyll-bute.gov.uk or calling 01546 604239.