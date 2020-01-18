Keep that MOJO burning – 4 Below

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Now the dust has settled on the MOJO stage, the Argyllshire Advertiser takes a look at what the talented Argyll musicians are up to following their rockin’ performances.

From Oban, 4 Below previously graced the MOJO stage before in 2018 with a blistering set from their debut album Alpha, to great acclaim. Back by popular demand they returned to the festival in 2019 with their EP Beta, delivering another epic performance that didn’t disappoint.

With new synth sounds and structures to brand new songs, the trio of Andy, Claire and Dougie were joined by a new member well known to them playing – slick guitarist Andy Mason – who immediately strengthened the live sound, giving a greater reboot of their music style which the audience loved.

MOJO organiser, Dan Sloan-Griffiths reflected on their performance: ‘MOJO’s stage was on fire from all the acts already and it kept burning brightly from the 4 Below super charged rock energy.

‘This second showing of the band, with renewed confidence, sound additions and the new guitarist, really left its mark.

‘The rock and rap special collaboration at the end with popular hip hop man K9 Kev was a great finish.’

4 Below is continuing to write and record and will soon been producing a third EP, Gamma.