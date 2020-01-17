Winning start to new year for Star youths

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

2020 kicked off with a flying start for both Red Star 2007s and 2004s.

The 2007s headed to Glasgow in a top of the table clash against Glasgow Boys. A terrific football match ensued, with 11 goals between the teams.

Eventually the Lochgilphead boys emerged as winners by six goals to five with Semple finishing off his hat trick with a fantastic last minute free kick. Ryan Gibson was Star’s other scorer with a hat trick of his own.

A great result against a strong Glasgow Boys team.

Red Star 2004s had a tricky home game against Busby who pushed them all the way.

Busby started well driving the Lochgilphead boys back and deservedly taking the lead and then adding a second.

Star recovered and great work by McMurchy set up McLean to beat the keeper. McLean levelled the score just before halftime turning a corner by Aitken into the net.

The second half was competitive with two well matched teams working hard in the gusty conditions. Star took the lead when McMurchy chased down a long ball, before turning into the box and being upended with Aitken scoring the resulting penalty.

The game remained close as Busby chased an equaliser but with a few minutes left Caskie collected the ball near the corner, drove into the box and his cross allowed McLean to add his second for a 4-2 win.