Storm Brendan – The Movie
A compilation of clips from various points on the Mid Argyll coastline showing the impact of Storm Brendan on Monday January 13, 2020.
Even with less-than-Hollywood editing it’s pretty dramatic stuff.
Then comes the clean-up operation, tackled on Lochgilphead front green by Argyll and Bute Council staff.