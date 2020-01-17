Lochgilphead bowls into 2020
Lochgilphead Bowling Club launched into the new year with the first of its indoor singles competitions.
Some 16 members played for the Argyll Arms Ardrishaig trophy on Saturday January 4 and after some great matches throughout the afternoon it was Alan Guy and Neil Ward that progressed to the final.
In a closely fought final, Neil Ward edged the victory in the last end, winning 7-6.