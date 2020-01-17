Donald’s shinty windfall surprise

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A Kintyre man who has never played shinty in his life was surprised to land £2,000 in the Spot the Shinty Ball competition run across the Argyllshire Advertiser, Campbeltown Courier, Oban Times and Lochaber Times.

Donald McLellan, 83, from Machrihanish, was up against hundreds of people in the competition.

Donald said: ‘It was a great surprise. It’s a lovely wee lift in the new year, after spending a few pounds at Christmas.

‘I play regularly. I’ve been doing it for years and I’ve had a few near misses, winning £25, but I’ve never won the big money.’

The competition used to ask Advertiser and Courier readers to find the location of a football but changed last year to a shinty ball when the competitions in all four papers were amalgamated.

‘When it turned to the shinty ball I said to myself ‘I don’t play shinty, I never ever did’, so it’s just a guess – pot luck, I suppose. I thought ‘I’ll just keep on going’. If you don’t try, you won’t win.’

Asked if he has plans for the money, Donald said: ‘I might get a new mower.’

Donald was the closest to the ball in this week’s competition which ran for four weeks instead of the usual one because of the festive period. He landed the guaranteed £2,000 prize but, had he landed directly on the ball, he would have won the £4,150 jackpot.

