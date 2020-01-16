Stalwart accolade for Donnie and Kate

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Donnie and Kate McKerral of the family firm Peter McKerral & Co Ltd have been honoured by the farming community in Argyll.

The couple were presented with the Argyll and the Islands region’s coveted NFU Scotland Stalwart Award to mark their family haulage firm’s long service to the agricultural community.

The award is made every year in memory of Mull farmers Bert Leitch and Lachlan MacLean to mark outstanding support for the farming industry in Argyll and the isles.

The presentation was made by outgoing Argyll and Islands NFUS chair Jim Dickson at the AGM held in Tarbert Bowling Club.

Peter Mckerral & Co Ltd developed its haulage business from the mid-70s with one lorry, to a fleet of more than 60 lorries and employing 80 people.

Newly appointed regional chairman Duncan Mcallister said: ‘It is an honour to present Donnie and Kate with the Argyll and the Islands NFU Stalwart Award for 2020. Donnie and his family provide a personal first-class service to the farmers of Argyll, delivering our livestock to markets whenever we require. Of equal importance is the list of essential goods they bring back into the region.’

Mr McKerral said: ‘Kate and I are quite shocked. It was totally unexpected, but we are delighted to receive the award on behalf of the family.

‘I want to extend my sincere thanks to NFUS, we have been long time members and we have always received an excellent service and support from the union.’