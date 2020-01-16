Eco group in Mid Argyll helps flush away poverty

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Ardrishaig Church Eco Group is helping provide people with access to a safe loo, clean water and hygiene education as it raises funds for the Toilet Twinning charity.

One in three people worldwide currently do not have somewhere safe, private or hygienic to go to the toilet, with many having to go out into fields and areas of bushland.

As a result, people are deprived of the dignity of having access to a proper toilet, leading to health problems, often causing them to be unable to work or attend school.

Lack of access to clean water and proper sanitation traps people in poverty. Their health suffers and the prospect of developing economically remains out of reach. For women and young girls, the consequences can be even worse, with many being attacked and raped when they use outdoor spaces. Girls are also removed from school when they reach puberty because of the lack of safe facilities.

Through Toilet Twinning, it costs £60 to build a toilet for an individual family and £240 to provide a block of toilets for a school or a displaced peoples camp.

To raise vital funds, the group will host a coffee morning at Ardrishaig Parish Church Hall on Saturday January 18 and invites everyone to go along as it ‘helps to change the world, one toilet at a time’.