A new year treat for Inveraray senior citizens
Meeting for the first time this year, Inveraray Senior Citizens Wednesday Club gathered on January 8.
The afternoon kicked off with a few games of bingo and a bettle drive, followed by a delicious afternoon tea.
A generous donation from Inveraray Co-op saw each member given a goodie bag, all of which were received with delight by the ladies and gents of the club. The committee and club members are very appreciative of this and would like to thank staff from Inveraray Co-op for this very kind gesture.
The group’s next meeting will be held on Wedneday January 22.