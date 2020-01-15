Sports club lotteries – January 17, 2020

Numbers drawn in Tarbert Football Club lottery on Monday January 13 were 1, 12 and 19. There were no winners, so the £1,000 jackpot must be won next week.

Also drawn on Monday, Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery draw numbers were 3, 6 and 12. Elsie Adams won the £1,200 jackpot, so next week’s prize pot goes back to £100.

This week’s Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery numbers were 12, 13 and 17. There were no winners, so next week £300 will be up for grabs.