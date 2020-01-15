Feast of music as festival entries open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Returning for its 41st anniversary, Mid Argyll Music Festival is already gearing up for a jam-packed year as entries for the 2020 festival open.

The week-long festival will give soloists, choirs, poets and musicians of all ages the opportunity to showcase their talents and in some cases even compete for coveted trophies.

Performers will be welcomed at a new venue this year, as the festival’s traditional venue, Ardrishaig Public Hall, will be undergoing refurbishment. Lochgilphead Parish Church and the church hall next door will become the temporary home of the festival, while all evening classes and the final will be held at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

Running from Monday March 16 to Saturday March 21, organisers are encouraging students, teachers, families, poetry enthusiasts and musicians of all genres to enter.

Entries must be submitted by Friday January 31 to festival administrator Lorna Clark.

More information and the festival syllabus can be found at midargyllmusicfestival.webeden.co.uk or by contacting Lorna Clark at midargyllmusicfestival1980@gmail.co.uk