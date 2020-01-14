Walk a mile, Lochgilphead style

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

People throughout Mid Argyll are being asked to come together to show their support for those who have experience of mental health issues.

In a demonstration of solidarity, a walking procession will be held through Lochgilphead on Saturday January 25, from Manse Brae to the community centre.

Rachel McLean, development manager at the ACUMEN network and a member of the organising group, said: ‘We aim to raise awareness of mental health issues in our own communities and to provide an opportunity for people to connect, talk to each other and to challenge the stigma associated with poor mental health.

She added: ‘By walking through the town side by side we want to demonstrate that we are there for each other and that our communities are supportive of people with a whole range of abilities and disabilities. We hope that everyone who has experience of mental health issues – whether they are or have been affected personally or have friends or family who have been affected – will join with us to show that communities in Mid Argyll are caring communities.’

For the more energetic the day will begin at 10.30am with a short session of Tai Chi at the Octagon in Blarbuie Woodland, followed by a walk into the town.

Others are invited to join the procession from the Manse Brae council office car park and through the town to Lochgilphead Community Centre where there will be hot drinks and refreshments along with some information stalls, blether and fun activities on offer.

The walk is being organised by representatives of groups whose work centres on mental health issues and follows similar successful walks in Oban and Campbeltown.