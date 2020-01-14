Brendan clear-up underway in Argyll
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
The clean-up after Storm Brendan continues across Argyll.
The region was battered by 60mph winds along with high tides on Monday January 13, resulting in widespread transport disruption – and more besides.
Read all about it in your Argyllshire Advertiser.
Out every Friday in print and online.