Under starter’s orders for indoor athletics

The annual Mid Argyll leg of the Sports Hall Athletics competition will be held on Sunday January 26.

The competition is promoted by Mid Argyll Athletic Club based in Lochgilphead, and will be held in the games hall and gymnasium at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

This winter’s event marks the 26th anniversary since the first competition was held in November 1994. This will be the first of four local area events being held in Argyll this winter promoted by Mid Argyll Athletic Club with support from Mull Athletic Club, Campbeltown Running Club and Atlantis Leisure in Oban.

Dates for the local events in Campbeltown, Oban and Mull have still to be confirmed and will take place in late February and March. Successful athletes from the local area competitions will qualify for the Argyll Final at the Atlantis centre in Oban on Sunday March 29.

Specialist equipment is used for various running, jumping and throwing events, bringing the excitement of track and field athletics indoors in a warm and dry environment.

The Mid Argyll competition will start at midday on the January 26 with entries from 11.30am.

There will be awards for the overall winners in each age category and medals for all competitors. Age groups start at under 7, then under 9, under 11, under 13, under 15 and under 17. Age is taken as on September 1, 2019 and an entry fee of £2 per competitor will be levied or £5 for families of three or more competitors.

Mid Argyll Athletic Club meets for training indoors every Monday evening at Lochgilphead Joint Campus from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for primary school ages up to P6 and 7.30 to 8.30pm for primary 7 ages and all high school ages. The minimum age for the first session is 7 years.

New members are welcome and also any new parents interested in coaching.