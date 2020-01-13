Storms expected to cause unusually high tides as ferries cancelled
The arrival of Storm Brendan has forced ferry operator CalMac to cancel services across Argyll and the Isles.
Services cancelled for the day include Tarbert – Portavadie; Tarbert – Lochranza; Kennacraig – Port Askaig and Kennacraig – Port Ellen; Tayinloan – Gigha; and Colintraive – Rhubodach.
Along with wind speeds around 60mph, exceptionally high tides were anticipated around the Argyll coastline.
For up-to-date information on ferry sailings, contact www.calmac.co.uk/service-status.
