Awe-struck over mental arithmetic
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
This week’s artistic offering by regular contributor Ann Thomas concerns two subjects which arguably are becoming increasingly important to the human race.
Ann imagines our regular cartoon family on the banks of Loch Awe, trying to work out just how much water is contained in an extra foot in the water’s height. To her grand-daughter’s astonishment, the family’s grandmother manages to work it out simply using her brain along with a pen and paper.
The cartoon could relate to the overuse of technology as opposed to brain cells or the effect of climate change on our natural environment.