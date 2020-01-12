Inveraray bowls for festive fun
Getting into the festive feel of things, Inveraray Carpet Bowling Club recently held its annual seasonal competitions.
The Christmas Turkey Pairs competition was held on December 16 and saw Duncan Robertson and Archie McColl-Smith crowned the winners. Taking the runners-up position were the duo of Danny Kennedy and Richard Maclugash.
Scott MacIntyre and Gretha Stevenson took the coveted winner’s position at the New Year’s Bottle Pairs competition, held on January 3, challenged by the pairing of Archie McColl-Smith and Allan Duff who were the runners-up.