Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – January 10, 2020

Kilmory deficit

Councillors wil be put in an unenviable position when they finally decide (once again) where the axe will fall on council services.

But exactly how much Argyll and Bute will have to spend will not be known until the daffodils are beginning to pop through the ground. The delay is just another layer of stress for everyone concerned – officials and council members.

The proposal highlighted on this week’s front page is just that – a proposal – and along with all the other suggested means of dealing with the deficit, nothing will be decided until the budget meeting. But the fact it is being brought out as a possibility tells us all we need to know about where we are in Argyll and Bute.

Kilmory riches

And what would newly-appointed council chief executive Pippa Milne not give to have just a few of the trinkets mentioned on page five still lying around Kilmory?

Eerie Ardrishaig

What about the mysterious noises around Ardrishaig? There is endless scope for hilarity, needless to say. But does anyone out there have a (sensible) answer?