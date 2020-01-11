News from the districts – January 10, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kintyre

Skerryvore are to headline this year’s Carradale Music Festival.

In an exciting mix of acts unveiled by organisers just before Christmas, the trad superstars with Tiree roots will be joined by Kintyre band Rhuvaal, Matt McAllister and Kintyre Schools Pipe Band. High energy Celtic rock band Face The West will be there, alongside rising stars in the ‘pipe pop’ genre The Rollin’ Drones. With plenty other top acts from all over Argyll and beyond, the two-day festival in April will have something for everyone.

Kilmartin

An update on the Kilmartin church project will be presented at a meeting later this month.

Dunadd Community Enterprise will also provide an update on the company’s wider progress during the year at its annual general meeting.

The new Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford church in Kilmartin will be the venue for the meeting on the evening of Thursday January 30.

Argyll and the Isles

Six Argyll food producers are heading to Glasgow to represent Argyll at Scotland’s Speciality Food Show.

The aim is to attract new trade customers, while raising awareness of the high quality food products available in Argyll.

Each producer has set up businesses within the last few years and will be showcasing traditional and innovative products.

Argyll now boasts several coffee roasters and two of them, Argyll Coffee Roasters from Tighnabruaich and Hinba from Seil, will be attending the show. Also featured will be a new cheese made from Bute milk, Largie; ice cream from Highland cows at Barcaldine, Highland Fold Ice cream; gins from Beinn An Tuirc distillers based in Carradale and newly-developed ready meals and pies from Shellfield farm, Glendaruel, using its home- produced lamb which graze around the Kyles of Bute.

Supported by Argyll and Bute Council’s economic growth team, the Food from Argyll producers will be doing their best to showcase their products and the area and demonstrate the opportunites for new businesses setting up in Argyll.

Food from Argyll, formed in 2007, is a co-operative organisation which promotes a wide range of food producers. The Food from Argyll Café, inside the CalMac terminal in Oban, is run by the group as a showcase for its members.

Scotland’s Speciality Food Show takes place from January 19 to 21 at Glasgow’s SEC. More than 150 companies will exhibit thousands of products to around 1,000 specialist food buyers.