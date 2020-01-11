Inveraray’s wall to Loch Fyne in need of attention

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The long-term impact of wave action from Loch Fyne has left the sea wall at Newtown, Inveraray, in need of repair.

As the wall supports the A83, the project will be carried out by trunk road management company BEAR Scotland once permissions have been obtained.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We are in the process of obtaining a marine licence from Marine Scotland to allow us to carry out a project to repair sections and upgrade the sea wall at the A83 in Inveraray.

‘The project will involve filling in voids at some sections of the sea wall, as well as re-pointing some stone blocks. Around 2,000 tonnes of rock armour will then be installed at the base of the wall to help aid dispersion of the waves and avoid any scour at the structure.

‘The project is expected to begin in mid-February pending a successful marine licence application and no objections during the consultation period.

‘To keep all roadworkers and motorists safe, temporary traffic lights will be in place for four to six weeks until the project is complete.

‘Once completed, the project will help ensure the sea wall safeguards the A83 for years to come.’

A public consultation on the proposed works is expected to be carried out later this month.