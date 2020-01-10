Mid Argyll rugby players pictured in their prime

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A black and white photograph featuring a Mid Argyll Rugby team, handed to the Argyllshire Advertiser by Tayvallich reader Donald Carmichael, has generated a great deal of interest.

After we asked our knowledgeable readers to tell us a little more about the photograph, Lochgilphead’s Murray MacFarlane visited the office to offer some background information on the image.

Murray named every member of the team in the photograph, but added: ‘I was playing rugby as stand-off at that time as well, so I must have had a hangover or something when the photo was taken.’

He recalled that Mid Argyll Rugby Club played in the Glasgow District League and only just missed out on promotion to the national leagues during the 1980s. The picture, he said, was taken at the Argyll and Bute Hospital pitch.

‘We had some good players at that time,’ said Murray. ‘Gary Casci was the captain I think, and then there was Tommy Walker, who played for the Scottish schools at stand-off.’

The photograph also attracted more than 3,100 views on the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page and 30 separate comments, including one which suggested the photo might have ben taken around 1984/85.

If you have any more memories of this photo, or wish to submit another old sporting photograph, contact the Argyllshire Advertiser by email: editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk attaching photos ideally in jpg format.

The team, named by Murray:

Back row, from left: Davy Holden, Graham Martindale, Andrew Barr, Gary Casci, James Carmichael, Tommy Walker, Davy Anderson, Donald Carmichael, Davy Laing and Robert Herbert

Front row, left to right: Jim McKirdy, Duncan Aitken, Alisdair Dewar, Davy McLaren, Russell Anderson, James McLellan, Robin Ridley and Colin Stewart