Lochgoilhead meeting to discuss Strachur wind farm

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Preparations continue for a nine-turbine windfarm in the hills between Strachur and Lochgoilhead, at a site almost due east of Inveraray, ahead of an application for planning permission.

Creag Dubh Renewables LLP will be holding an open meeting in Lochgoilhead on the proposed wind farm at Creag Dubh in Succoth Glen.

A 2017 scoping report by Angus Elder of Aberdeen-based Muirden Energy included a map showing the ‘zone of theoretical visibility to blade tip height’.

The map indicated at least some of the turbine blades would be visible from many parts of the western shore of Loch Fyne, including Minard and Inveraray.

At the meeting in Lochgoilhead Village Hall at 7pm on Tuesday January 21, Creag Dudh Renewables will provide an overview of the proposed development along with opportunities for community investment in the project. A question and answer session will also be held.

Creag Dhubh Renewables LLP is a partnership comprising members of Scotland’s agricultural sector which aims to develop, build and operate wind energy projects throughout Scotland whilst keeping and building strong relationships with communities.

Creag Dhubh Renewables is keen to offer opportunities to communities surrounding Strachur and believes Creag Dhubh has great potential to make a significant contribution to Scotland’s renewable energy targets.