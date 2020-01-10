Councillor urges Tarbert folk to go to sewer upgrade event

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The people of Tarbert are invited to a drop-in meeting to hear all about the village’s new improved sewerage system.

Scottish Water is planning a £3.4 million investment in the Tarbert sewer network to reduce the risk of sewer flooding.

This work, to be carried out by Scottish Water alliance partner amey Black and Veatch, will start in March and will last approximately 13 months. The project will involve installing 350 metres of a larger diameter sewer pipe under Barmore Road and Harbour Street. Once complete the increased capacity will help reduce the risk of sewer flooding.

Scottish Water will hold a community drop-in event on Tuesday January 14 where members of the project team will be available to discuss the project in more detail and answer questions.

The event will take place at the Templar Arts & Leisure Centre between 2pm and 6pm.

Tarbert councillor Anne Horn has urged residents to attend. She said: ‘I am very pleased this Scottish Water project in Tarbert is now to progress and this major development will address the flooding and distress residents have endured for many years.

‘I urge residents to attend the drop in session, hear the finalised plans from representatives of Scottish Water, and have any further concerns addressed at that time.’

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water corporate affairs manager for the west area, said: ‘Local residents affected by previous instances of flooding will be aware how important it is that this investment work is undertaken to help reduce the risk of sewer flooding in the area.

‘We appreciate that these works will cause disruption for residents and, following previous engagement with the community, we have taken on board concerns and taken steps to mitigate any impact where possible.

‘We look forward to speaking with the community on January 14. If anyone is unable to make it along on the day, information will be made available on a dedicated customer webpage following the event: www.scottishwater.co.uk/tarbert.’