What are the strange sounds haunting Ardrishaig?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Ardrishaig woman has reported hearing an unusual, intermittent sound in the village – and has no idea what could be causing it.

Nikki Thompson wrote on Facebook about her experiences which, of course, opened the door to every wag in the district. Some jokingly suggested Nikki may be imagining things, others proposed rabbits or even woodworm as the cause. More serious suggestions were fish farm feeders or the noise from wind turbines – but none of these rings true with Nikki.

She told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘I’ve been hearing a really weird noise in Ardrishaig for about a year now.

‘It sounds like a macerator or something similar going off at intervals during the night into the early hours.

‘Other locals have heard it too but no-one knows what it is.

‘It’s a mystery.’

It is not the first incidence of strange sounds being detected against an otherwise quiet background. In 2018, there were reports of a low-level ‘hum’ in various places around the globe.

Does anyone out there have any ideas what is causing the noise?

Contact the Argyllshire Advertiser by email at editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or call 01546 602345.